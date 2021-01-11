Critical Review: MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) vs. Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI)

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MGM Growth Properties and Maxus Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 0 3 14 0 2.82 Maxus Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus price target of $33.18, indicating a potential upside of 6.27%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than Maxus Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Maxus Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $881.08 million 4.66 $90.26 million $2.33 13.40 Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MGM Growth Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Maxus Realty Trust.

Dividends

MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Maxus Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. MGM Growth Properties pays out 83.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.6% of Maxus Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxus Realty Trust has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Maxus Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 7.35% 1.15% 0.60% Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats Maxus Realty Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2019, our destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 1.4 million casino square footage, and 2.7 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

About Maxus Realty Trust

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company, formerly known as Nooney Realty Trust, Inc., was formed in 1984. Maxus Realty is based in North Kansas City, Missouri.

