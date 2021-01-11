Critical Review: VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) versus Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) and VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyliion and VectoIQ Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyliion N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A VectoIQ Acquisition N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hyliion and VectoIQ Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyliion 0 2 1 0 2.33 VectoIQ Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyliion currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.03%. Given Hyliion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyliion is more favorable than VectoIQ Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Hyliion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hyliion and VectoIQ Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyliion N/A 6.94% 0.13% VectoIQ Acquisition N/A 35.91% 0.75%

Volatility & Risk

Hyliion has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VectoIQ Acquisition has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition beats Hyliion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

VectoIQ Acquisition Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

