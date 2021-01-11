Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Sells $357,612.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,591,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Rees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $2,516,290.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $516,344.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00.

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Crocs by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crocs by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

