Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading Up 12.3%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s share price shot up 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.38 and last traded at $74.97. 3,415,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 1,487,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. BidaskClub lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $516,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,024,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,040 shares of company stock worth $2,870,658 over the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Crocs by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

