Cryptaur Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $905,890.81 and $916.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00322722 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00034840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.63 or 0.03608485 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

CPT is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.