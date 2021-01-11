Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 26.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $129.49 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Fatbtc, Huobi Korea and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00322722 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00034840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.63 or 0.03608485 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,529,679 tokens. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bittrex, BigONE, Fatbtc, ABCC, Bibox, CoinTiger, OceanEx, Bithumb, HitBTC, OKEx, GOPAX, Indodax, Bithumb Global, Upbit, IDEX, DDEX, Huobi Global, Dcoin, KuCoin, CPDAX, DigiFinex and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

