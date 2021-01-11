Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Achieves $471,702.77

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $471,702.77 and approximately $5,010.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00276698 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00025339 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

