Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,154.00

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 41.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 37% against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $43,154.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00040769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.57 or 0.03936271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00322883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

