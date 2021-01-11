CRYPTO20 24-Hour Volume Hits $21,824.00 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $51.05 million and approximately $21,824.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 token can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00003675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.73 or 0.00322757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.93 or 0.03602404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,482,485 tokens. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Token Trading

CRYPTO20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

