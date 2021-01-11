CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31,749.85

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 87.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $31,749.85 and approximately $1,679.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 63.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00113714 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00271780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00065319 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,420.36 or 0.89431334 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

