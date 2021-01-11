Cryptobuyer (XPT) Price Tops $0.0144 on Top Exchanges

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Cryptobuyer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $825,832.49 and approximately $6,892.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00335023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,355.25 or 0.03903091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a token. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,272,664 tokens. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer Token Trading

Cryptobuyer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

