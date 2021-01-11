CryptoFranc (XCHF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $349,005.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One CryptoFranc token can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00003193 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bitfinex, Ethfinex and CoinExchange. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $349,005.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00040913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.13 or 0.03927443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.69 or 0.00320230 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

CryptoFranc Token Trading

CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Ethfinex and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

