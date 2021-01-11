Crypton (CRP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $368.00

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Crypton has a total market cap of $515,971.89 and approximately $368.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,010,598 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

Crypton Coin Trading

Crypton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

