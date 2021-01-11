Cryptonex Reaches Market Capitalization of $248.59 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $248.59 million and $1.12 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for about $4.46 or 0.00012609 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00108976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00067684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00253112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00061103 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,912.54 or 0.87316963 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

