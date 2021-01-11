Cryptopay Price Reaches $0.0649 on Major Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0649 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $1,646.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.56 or 0.04437170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.58 or 0.00338912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,850 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

