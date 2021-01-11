CryptoPing (PING) Hits One Day Volume of $57,948.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $57,948.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001661 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00115900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00287177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00067298 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,011.25 or 0.88598831 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

