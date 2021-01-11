CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,216,000. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 396.9% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,395,000 after acquiring an additional 662,234 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $46,615,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 279.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 650,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 479,584 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.20. 98,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,280. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

