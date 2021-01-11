CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $105.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,280. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 346,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

