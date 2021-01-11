Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Gap Up to $9.32

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $10.27. Curis shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 261 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Curis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get Curis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $599.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter worth $1,089,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. 34.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.