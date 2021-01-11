CustomContractNetwork (CCN) One Day Volume Tops $23.00

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $31,559.52 and $23.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00388646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.