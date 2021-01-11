Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.06. Cutera reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

CUTR stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.61. 160,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. Cutera has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Cutera in the third quarter valued at about $3,404,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Cutera by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,253,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after acquiring an additional 104,938 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cutera by 25.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 103,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth about $755,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

