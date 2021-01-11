cVault.finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $38.69 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $3,868.91 or 0.11178813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00111143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00066153 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00258741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00062154 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,860.82 or 0.86279786 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

