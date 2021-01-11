CVS Health Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $7.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

Shares of CVS opened at $74.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,124,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $138,049,000 after buying an additional 53,819 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 277.6% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,648,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,669,000 after buying an additional 194,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

