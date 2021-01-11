CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.48

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.48 and last traded at $76.31, with a volume of 358600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.86.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 240,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

