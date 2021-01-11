CWV Chain (CWV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,878.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $28,878.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00023749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00111548 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00066192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00260853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00062518 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.39 or 0.86760122 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

