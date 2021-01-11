CyberMiles Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.48 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00395204 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,532.42 or 0.99777918 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00015108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003259 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.