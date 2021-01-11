Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) (CVE:CYP) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.91

Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) (CVE:CYP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 665596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.67.

About Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in Nevada.

