DA Davidson Weighs in on Helen of Troy Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helen of Troy in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.56. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HELE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $214.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $230.56.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

