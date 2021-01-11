DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, DAD has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $18.76 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00321776 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.22 or 0.03747084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

