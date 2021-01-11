Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Boosts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 380.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,757 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.08% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780,646 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 17.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,057,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,340 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,508,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,909,000 after acquiring an additional 43,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,327,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 371,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,480. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

