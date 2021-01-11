Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,656 shares during the period. Associated Banc comprises approximately 2.4% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.43% of Associated Banc worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

