Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,778 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 819,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303,173 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 59,458 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXP. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,371.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EXP traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $112.20. 3,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,680. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.65. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $113.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

