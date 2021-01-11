Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,854 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Washington Federal worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 11.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAFD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of WAFD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.30. 7,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $36.80.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

