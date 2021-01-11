Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. CWM LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

ICLR stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.76. 999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,100. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public Limited has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $215.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

