Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,498 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.16% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,937,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,076,000 after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,829 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,286,000 after purchasing an additional 54,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 34.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,082,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 279,562 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE TMHC traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 43,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,420. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.72. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

