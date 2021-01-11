Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Position in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 299,364 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.10% of WPX Energy worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in WPX Energy by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,074 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 342.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 279,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

In other WPX Energy news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 458,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,338 shares of company stock worth $3,433,765. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WPX stock remained flat at $$9.43 on Monday. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities downgraded WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

