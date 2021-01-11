Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,166 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson comprises about 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.24% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 285.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth $154,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on KW shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

KW traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,180. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.04 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

