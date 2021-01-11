Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,347 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.14% of Meritage Homes worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.54. 9,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,780. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.43. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.