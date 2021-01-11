Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 279,738 shares during the quarter. RadNet comprises about 1.5% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.72% of RadNet worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in RadNet by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164,599 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -74.89 and a beta of 1.46.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,690.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $189,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,600. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

