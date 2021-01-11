Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,261 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of UniFirst worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 49.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $423,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.53. 1,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,420. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.90. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $227.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

UNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

