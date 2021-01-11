Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,836 shares during the period. The Greenbrier Companies comprises 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.53% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE GBX traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $141,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $54,957.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,159 shares of company stock worth $512,747 in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

