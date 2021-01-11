Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Globe Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,700. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $1,698,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $1,102,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,491,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,555 shares of company stock worth $12,542,964. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

