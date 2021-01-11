Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,952 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for approximately 2.5% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.15% of Ciena worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 39.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $70,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,600 shares of company stock worth $1,420,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

