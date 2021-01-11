Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Comcast by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,048,000 after purchasing an additional 721,524 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Comcast by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,317,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $60,960,000 after purchasing an additional 400,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.95. 416,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,016,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a market cap of $233.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

