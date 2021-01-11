Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $2,153,076.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,810,527.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $106.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $109.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.