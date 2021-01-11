Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,611 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 1.66% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,644,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 274.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,512 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 483.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 89,819 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GHL shares. ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

