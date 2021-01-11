Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,288 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.24% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $32,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.31. 3,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

