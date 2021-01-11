Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $4.28 Million Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 157,912 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.18% of CNX Resources worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

CNX traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $12.37. 84,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,580. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

