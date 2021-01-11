Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $5.03 Million Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,118 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.26% of Hub Group worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,716,000 after acquiring an additional 218,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hub Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Hub Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after acquiring an additional 180,286 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hub Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after acquiring an additional 122,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 99,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.88. 1,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,500. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

