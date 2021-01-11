Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $5.17 Million Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,619 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.17% of First Hawaiian worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,989,000 after buying an additional 9,772,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,272,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,765,000 after acquiring an additional 846,167 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,084,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,037,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.28. 20,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,183. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington purchased 2,300 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.